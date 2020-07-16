1/1
Todd J. FLAGG
1977 - 2020
FLAGG - Todd J.
Age 43, of Little Valley, NY, died July 12, 2020. Husband of Nancy Schenandoah; dear father of Serena Schey, Karina Flagg, Kamrynn Flagg; brother of Donielle Storey, Tyrell Warflag, Jon Storey. A private Funeral Service will be held at the family home, Thursday, July 16, 2020, with the public invited to a Graveside Funeral Service at Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg, NY at 11:30 AM. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'ROURKE & O'ROURKE, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Hillside Haven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
July 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Paul Nowakowski
July 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Thomas Manko
July 14, 2020
Sad news. My condolences to Tina, Tyrell & the rest of his family. I have many good memories of us as kids. Rest In Peace, old friend.
Rich Locicero
Friend
