FLAGG - Todd J.
Age 43, of Little Valley, NY, died July 12, 2020. Husband of Nancy Schenandoah; dear father of Serena Schey, Karina Flagg, Kamrynn Flagg; brother of Donielle Storey, Tyrell Warflag, Jon Storey. A private Funeral Service will be held at the family home, Thursday, July 16, 2020, with the public invited to a Graveside Funeral Service at Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg, NY at 11:30 AM. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'ROURKE & O'ROURKE, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 25 River St., Salamanca, NY.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 16, 2020.