1/1
Rev. Dr. Trevor L. WATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trevor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATT - Trevor L. Rev. Dr.
August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn G. S. Watt; loving father of Jonathan (June) Rev. Dr. and David (Diane) Watt; grandfather of Nathan (Mariah), Johanna (Juriaan) deBlok, Benjamin (Natalie), Zacharias (Katherine), and Justin (fiancée Kaylin) and Alexis Watt; great-grandfather of Briella, Olivia, Addison, Tobias and Isaac; loving brother of the late Ronald Watt; brother-in-law of Nola Watt; also survived by two nieces. A private family visitation was held. Friends are welcome to view a Live Stream Service, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:30 AM, on Facebook, at The Dietrich Funeral Homes, Inc., page. A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a future date and time to be announced. Memorials made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY 14226
(716) 839-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved