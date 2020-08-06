WATT - Trevor L. Rev. Dr.
August 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn G. S. Watt; loving father of Jonathan (June) Rev. Dr. and David (Diane) Watt; grandfather of Nathan (Mariah), Johanna (Juriaan) deBlok, Benjamin (Natalie), Zacharias (Katherine), and Justin (fiancée Kaylin) and Alexis Watt; great-grandfather of Briella, Olivia, Addison, Tobias and Isaac; loving brother of the late Ronald Watt; brother-in-law of Nola Watt; also survived by two nieces. A private family visitation was held. Friends are welcome to view a Live Stream Service, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 11:30 AM, on Facebook, at The Dietrich Funeral Homes, Inc., page. A Memorial Service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a future date and time to be announced. Memorials made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME. www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com