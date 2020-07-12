1/1
Valli Annamaria FILARECKI
FILARECKI - Valli Annamaria
Of North Tonawanda, July 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 53 years to Dennis Filarecki; loving mother of Carla (Kris) Krahl and Allen Filarecki; close cousin of Marcella Libralato; also survived by four grandsons and one sister. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 10:30 until 11 AM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, where Memorial Services will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Face masks and social distancing required, current occupancy rules will be in effect. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wattengel Funeral Home
533 Meadow Dr
North Tonawanda, NY 14120
(716) 693-0440
