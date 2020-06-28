DAGASTINO - Verna G.
(nee Search)
Age 90, of the City of Tonawanda, entered into rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Angelo M. Dagastino; mother of Angelo M. (Beverly) Dagastino, Rosalind (Robert) Smith, and Karen J. Kraft; grandmother of Scot, Robert, Richard, Michelle, Amanda, and the late Vincent; daughter of the late Salvatore and Josephine (nee Darrow) Search; also survived by eight great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately by the family. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda. Please share online condolences at www.rothfuneral.com
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.