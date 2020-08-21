Kendall - Veronica A. "Roni"
(nee Chastain)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James H. Kendall Sr.; devoted mother of James Sr. (Tina), Robert Sr. (Rachel), Justin Sr., (Nikki), and Kristie Kendall; cherished grandmother of Cheyenne, James Jr., Brooke, Robert Jr., Blake, Mason, Lucas, Justin Jr. and Cody; loving daughter of the late Jack and Elaine Chastain; dear sister of Irene and Albert Sr. (late Pam) Chastain; aunt of Albert Chastain Jr.; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., on Sunday, from 2-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow.