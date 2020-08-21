1/1
Veronica A. "Roni" (Chastain) Kendall
Kendall - Veronica A. "Roni"
(nee Chastain)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly August 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James H. Kendall Sr.; devoted mother of James Sr. (Tina), Robert Sr. (Rachel), Justin Sr., (Nikki), and Kristie Kendall; cherished grandmother of Cheyenne, James Jr., Brooke, Robert Jr., Blake, Mason, Lucas, Justin Jr. and Cody; loving daughter of the late Jack and Elaine Chastain; dear sister of Irene and Albert Sr. (late Pam) Chastain; aunt of Albert Chastain Jr.; also survived by other family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., on Sunday, from 2-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow.PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE MASK. Please share Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lombardo Funeral Home
3060 Abbot Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 823-4812
