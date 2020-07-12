ZIEGLER - Veronica E. "Vicki"
Passed away in Sebastian, Florida, on July 5th, 2020, at the age of 68, following a brief illness. Veronica was predeceased by her loving parents, Lawrence J. Cummings and Dolores (Meegan) Cummings; and her in-laws, Joseph C. Ziegler and Dolores (Whittman) Ziegler. Veronica is survived by her loving husband, Joseph A. Ziegler of 46 years. They were high school "sweethearts" and married in Tonawanda, NY, on May 31st, 1974, at St. Amelia's R.C. Church. Veronica is lovingly remembered by her son, Jason Ziegler of North Tonawanda, NY; her daughter, Jacqueline (Steven) Suitor of Youngstown, NY; her son, Jonathan (Thelred) Ziegler of York, PA; and five grandchildren, Monroe, Hadley, Isaac, Jonathan, and Louis; also survived by her siblings Catherine Cummings Lyttle, Ellen Cummings, Lawrence Cummings, Christopher (Karen) Cummings; her in-laws Gregory (Diane) Ziegler and Timothy (Beth) Ziegler; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Veronica was born in Buffalo, NY, on February 5th, 1952. She graduated from Kenmore East High School in 1971, and shortly after graduation, married the "love of her life" and pursued her dreams of becoming a mother. Veronica worked and later retired as the office manager and bookkeeper for multiple A.C. Moore locations, where she worked alongside her husband, Joseph. Veronica enjoyed entertaining her friends and family and was an avid and wonderful home cook. She always welcomed friends and family into her home, with a cold beer and a hot plate of food. The Family is holding a private memorial in Youngstown, NY, on July 25th. A Catholic Memorial Mass will be held for Veronica on Monday, November 9th, at 9:00 AM, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 5055 Micco Rd., Barefoot Bay, FL 32976. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and memories for the family may be offered online at MamaZ@suitorville.com