SILVERSTEIN - Victor C.

Age 89, July 23, 2020, formerly of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of Sandra Silverstein; adored father of Gary (Diane Teipner) Silverstein, Douglas Silverstein, and Jody Paley (nee Silverstein); devoted grandfather of Josh and Emma; predeceased by his siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. He was a noted and well respected WNY Attorney at Law. Funeral Services have been held. Memorials may be made to Temple Bath El of Boca Raton, FL, or the Center for Brain Health, NorthShore University Health System, Evanston, IL.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store