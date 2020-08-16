1/1
Victor M. COLONNA Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COLONNA - Victor M., Sr.
August 13, 2020, age 82. Dedicated husband of Dolores L. (nee Geraci) Colonna and longtime devoted friend of Diane DeCamilla; loving father of Victor M. Jr. (Mary) and Marc A. (Jolie) Colonna; cherished grandfather of Jianna, Gabriella, Benjamin, Dante and Vivian; caring brother of Norma (John) Cleary and predeceased by Beatrice Colonna; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Victor's name to Centro Culturale Italiano Di Buffalo (ccibuffalo.org) or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14209
(716) 883-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amigone Funeral Home Delaware Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved