COLONNA - Victor M., Sr.
August 13, 2020, age 82. Dedicated husband of Dolores L. (nee Geraci) Colonna and longtime devoted friend of Diane DeCamilla; loving father of Victor M. Jr. (Mary) and Marc A. (Jolie) Colonna; cherished grandfather of Jianna, Gabriella, Benjamin, Dante and Vivian; caring brother of Norma (John) Cleary and predeceased by Beatrice Colonna; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main Street, Buffalo at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Victor's name to Centro Culturale Italiano Di Buffalo (ccibuffalo.org
) or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding.
.