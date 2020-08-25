BONVISSUTO - Victoria

(nee Amoia)

August 22, 2020, age 84 of Buffalo, NY. Loving mother of John (Jayne), late Michael (late Hannah), Michele (Russell) and David; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her siblings, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, August 27th, from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (South of Como Park Blvd., Depew), Mass of Christian Burial Friday at St. Josaphat Church (William St. and Peoria Ave., Cheektowaga) at 9 AM. (Please assemble at church). Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.







