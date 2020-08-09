1/1
Vincent Andrew LoTEMPIO
LoTEMPIO - Vincent Andrew
Unexpectedly, August 3, 2020, age 19. Beloved son of Kelly J. (nee McLaughlin) and Michael G. LoTempio; dear brother of Nicholas M. LoTempio; grandson of Elaine (Cerami) LoTempio, Lynn and Marsha (Matter) McLaughlin and the late George LoTempio; nephew of Andrew (Katie) LoTempio, Bob (Cindy) McLaughlin, Chris (Kim) McLaughlin, Todd (Susan) McLaughlin; also survived by many cousins and dear friends. There will be no prior visitation. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Vincent's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
