Died at home, July 25, 2020, after a fall at 92, under the care of Hospice. Vin was born February 19, 1928 to Edward E. and Ann Carney Brierley, in Niagara Falls, NY. Beloved husband of Anne C. (Flynn) Brierley; dearest father of Patrick Dennis Brierley, Margaret (Al) Criscuola of New York City and David C. (Gail) Brierley of Baltimore, MD; grandfather of Patrick Michael (Nicole) and Andrew John (Stacy); step-grandfather of Daniel Scalese; great-grandfather of Patrick Michael Jr. and Cecily Elizabeth; brother of the late Edwin, Donald and Mary Ann. Mr. Brierley served in the Army during the occupation of Germany in 1945 and was a sergeant in the US Marine Corp during the Korean War. Vin was employed Bell Aerospace Textron for 29 years. Vinny loved wine, women, song, his family, tennis, roaring fireplaces, pasta and Bolognese at Lombardo's. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his name to Hospice Foundation WNY or Little Portion's Friary. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Goodnight dear heart, goodnight, goodnight. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



