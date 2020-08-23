MORRIS - Vincent Keith, Jr.

Was born of the union of Violet (Morris) Harris and Vincent Morris Sr. on August 8, 1978. Monday, August 3, 2020, Vincent was called upon to make his journey to his heavenly home. He leaves to carry his love and faith filled spirit, his parents Violet (Morris) Harris and Vincent Morris Sr.; grandmother Alice Christopher; sisters: Alicia Calhoun, Jacinda (Joe) Henderson, Amber (Mario) Workman; three nieces, four nephews, aunts, uncles, and a host of relatives, Kid Intense fans, and many friends. Vincent also left a legacy in his comic/character Kid Intense. His contributions to the artist world will be cherished forever.







