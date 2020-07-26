BONAFEDE - Vincent T. Jr.
Age 46, of Pikeville, NC, passed this life at 3:26 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima, Ohio. He was born on November 18, 1973, in Buffalo, NY, to Doris Waldraff-Frost and the late Vincent Bonafede Sr. On October 12, 2002, he married the love of his life, Rachel A. Graham, who survives in NC. Vince retired from U.S. Air Force as a training manager and prior to that spent 10 years as an electrician with the Air Force. After his retirement he began working at SPX Corporation as a control designer. He was a devoted husband and a loving father. Vince enjoyed traveling, the outdoors, running 5Ks on Saturdays, and coaching soccer. He will be remembered as a dedicated father always helping his children, especially with their sports. Also surviving is his son, Vincent T. Bonafede, III; and his two beautiful daughters, Victoria M. and Brooklyn E. Bonafede, all of NC; his 3 younger siblings, twin brothers John (Dena) Bonafede and David (Pam) Bonafede, and Edward Bonafede, all of
No public services are planned.