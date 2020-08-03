POLAK - Violet M. (nee Masters)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, July 30, 2020. Dearest mother of Daniel (Holly) Masters, Diana (Raymond) Cunningham, Debra Smith, Darylene (Steve Foster) Polak, David (fiancée Janelle Deguire), and the late Mildred Polak; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; predeceased by two brothers and a sister. Visitation will be held Thursday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Graveside Service will be held privately. Online condolences www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com