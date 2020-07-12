Branson - Virginia C.
(nee Zamorek)
July 5, 2020, Beloved wife of 61 years to Gilbert Branson; devoted mother of Desiree (Rudolph) Branson; cherished daughter of the late Michael and Agnes Zamorek; sister of the late Irene (late Don) Leininger. A Memorial service is planned for a later date. Please visit our web site at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
A Memorial service is planned for a later date.