1/1
Virginia C. (Zamorek) BRANSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Branson - Virginia C.
(nee Zamorek)
July 5, 2020, Beloved wife of 61 years to Gilbert Branson; devoted mother of Desiree (Rudolph) Branson; cherished daughter of the late Michael and Agnes Zamorek; sister of the late Irene (late Don) Leininger. A Memorial service is planned for a later date. Please visit our web site at www.buszkafuneralhome.com and reference Virginia's name to leave online condolences. Once the final arrangements for the Memorial Service are finalized Virginia's online information will be updated, please check back. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buszka Funeral Home Inc
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY 14206
(716) 825-7777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buszka Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved