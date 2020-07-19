1/
Virginia Holmes HEITMAN
Longtime resident of East Aurora and Holland, July 16, 2020, age 91. Wife of the late Donald N. Heitman; survived by daughter Marcia (Matthew) Albert, of Oxford, NC; grandchildren Erin (Daniel) Mitchell, of Wilmington, DE, Kacie Albert of NYC, and Jason Albert, of Oxford, NC; sister-in-law Nancy Holmes; and many special nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by daughter Sharon Heinz; sons Robert D. Heitman, James Heitman; grandson Nikolaus Heinz; parents Eugene and Mabel Holmes; siblings Beulah (Howard) Wheeler, Isabel (Harold) Letson, Esther (Allan) Beesing, John Holmes, Robert Holmes and baby Mabel. Private interment to take place at Holmes Hill Cemetery, South Wales. Condolences may be made online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 19, 2020.
