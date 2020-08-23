1/1
Virginia J. (Specker) McFARLAND
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McFARLAND - Virginia J.
(nee Specker)
August 20, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edgar W. McFarland; loving mother of Ronald (Sue Swatsworth) and the late Daniel (Leona) and Gary (late Jody) McFarland; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (James) Zirpola, Kimberly McFarland, and Christie (Allen) Bishop; adored great-grandmother of Joshua, Alana, Ava, Ariana, and Grace; predeceased by siblings Grace Specker, Elaine (Joseph) Piontkowski, and Mary Ellen (late Douglas Ford) Branka; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 9-10 AM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share memories and condolences on Virginia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amigone Funeral Home
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY 14225
(716) 832-9200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amigone Funeral Home Cleveland Hill Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved