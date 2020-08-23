McFARLAND - Virginia J.
(nee Specker)
August 20, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edgar W. McFarland; loving mother of Ronald (Sue Swatsworth) and the late Daniel (Leona) and Gary (late Jody) McFarland; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (James) Zirpola, Kimberly McFarland, and Christie (Allen) Bishop; adored great-grandmother of Joshua, Alana, Ava, Ariana, and Grace; predeceased by siblings Grace Specker, Elaine (Joseph) Piontkowski, and Mary Ellen (late Douglas Ford) Branka; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 9-10 AM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. (near Harlem Rd.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share memories and condolences on Virginia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com