Virginia J. (Martin) PINGREY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINGREY - Virginia J.
(nee Martin)
Entered into rest on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry James and William Pingrey; survived by relatives and friends. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Mrs. Pingrey was a member of Kenmore Lions Club and St. Timothy's Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved