PINGREY - Virginia J.
(nee Martin)
Entered into rest on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry James and William Pingrey; survived by relatives and friends. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Mrs. Pingrey was a member of Kenmore Lions Club and St. Timothy's Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
(nee Martin)
Entered into rest on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry James and William Pingrey; survived by relatives and friends. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Mrs. Pingrey was a member of Kenmore Lions Club and St. Timothy's Church. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.