Zawadzki - Virginia J.
(nee Krayski)
88, of Kenmore, passed away suddenly on February, 18th in Syracuse. She was a lifetime resident of the Buffalo area and a graduate of Riverside High School. Virginia was employed by area banks for over 40 years, retiring from HSBC in Kenmore. Virginia was predeceased by her loving husband of 28 years, Myron P. Zawadzki, in 1984; beloved son, Myron "Alan" Zawadzki, in 2011; her wonderful parents, Leo and Mary Krayski; and loving siblings, Marjorie Wiedeman and John "Jack" Krayski. Surviving are her daughters, Madeleine Bergquist of Syracuse and Joanne (Steve) Bruce of Bonita Springs, FL; the joys of her life and grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew) Ninno, Michael (Rachael) Waldorf, Mary (Brent) Waldorf, Matthew Allen Bergquist and Annika Marie Bergquist; sweet great-grandchildren, Daniel, Dominick, Maximus, Lucille, Oliver, Vincent and Scarlett; dear sisters, Barbara Plewucha, MaryAnn Krayski and Ellen Krayski; nieces, Karen, Nancy and Janette; nephew, Edward; and daily companion bulldog, Harley, who she affectionately called "Gramma's good puppy." A Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, August 28 at 10AM in St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore. Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com