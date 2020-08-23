1/1
Virginia Jane (Krayski) ZAWADZKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zawadzki - Virginia J.
(nee Krayski)
88, of Kenmore, passed away suddenly on February, 18th in Syracuse. She was a lifetime resident of the Buffalo area and a graduate of Riverside High School. Virginia was employed by area banks for over 40 years, retiring from HSBC in Kenmore. Virginia was predeceased by her loving husband of 28 years, Myron P. Zawadzki, in 1984; beloved son, Myron "Alan" Zawadzki, in 2011; her wonderful parents, Leo and Mary Krayski; and loving siblings, Marjorie Wiedeman and John "Jack" Krayski. Surviving are her daughters, Madeleine Bergquist of Syracuse and Joanne (Steve) Bruce of Bonita Springs, FL; the joys of her life and grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew) Ninno, Michael (Rachael) Waldorf, Mary (Brent) Waldorf, Matthew Allen Bergquist and Annika Marie Bergquist; sweet great-grandchildren, Daniel, Dominick, Maximus, Lucille, Oliver, Vincent and Scarlett; dear sisters, Barbara Plewucha, MaryAnn Krayski and Ellen Krayski; nieces, Karen, Nancy and Janette; nephew, Edward; and daily companion bulldog, Harley, who she affectionately called "Gramma's good puppy." A Mass to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, August 28 at 10AM in St. Andrew's Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore. Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buranich Funeral Home Inc.
5431 W Genesee St
Camillus, NY 13031
3154872412
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buranich Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved