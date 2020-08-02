SULLIVAN - Virginia "Ginny" (nee Miranda)
Passed away on April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond J. Sullivan; dear mother of Kevin (Christine), Michael (Lori), Joy, Raymond and the late Paul Christopher Sullivan; loving grandmother of Jonathan and Grace Sullivan, Nolan and Gavin Sullivan; daughter of the late Vincent and Stella (Kos) Miranda; sister of Gloria (Jack) Guggemos, David (Cindy) Miranda, Michael (Anna) Miranda and the late Mary Miranda; sister-in-law of Dennis (Sue) Sullivan, Mary (Joe) Scanlon, Susan (Mickey) Honan, Jerry (Bonnie) Sullivan, Beth (Wilbur) Fulton, Tom (Kim Clouden) Sullivan, Joe (Patti) Sullivan, Jim (Ann) Sullivan, Joy (Pat Reid - fiance') Penders; also sister-in-law of Anne Sullivan and the late James "Poohie" Penders; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the request of the family due to the current health conditions. Friends and Family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial which be celebrated Saturday, August 8, at 10 AM at St. Peter & Paul Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Register book available at www.CANNANFH.com