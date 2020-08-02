1/1
Virginia "Ginny" (Miranda) SULLIVAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SULLIVAN - Virginia "Ginny" (nee Miranda)
Passed away on April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of Raymond J. Sullivan; dear mother of Kevin (Christine), Michael (Lori), Joy, Raymond and the late Paul Christopher Sullivan; loving grandmother of Jonathan and Grace Sullivan, Nolan and Gavin Sullivan; daughter of the late Vincent and Stella (Kos) Miranda; sister of Gloria (Jack) Guggemos, David (Cindy) Miranda, Michael (Anna) Miranda and the late Mary Miranda; sister-in-law of Dennis (Sue) Sullivan, Mary (Joe) Scanlon, Susan (Mickey) Honan, Jerry (Bonnie) Sullivan, Beth (Wilbur) Fulton, Tom (Kim Clouden) Sullivan, Joe (Patti) Sullivan, Jim (Ann) Sullivan, Joy (Pat Reid - fiance') Penders; also sister-in-law of Anne Sullivan and the late James "Poohie" Penders; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the request of the family due to the current health conditions. Friends and Family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial which be celebrated Saturday, August 8, at 10 AM at St. Peter & Paul Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Register book available at www.CANNANFH.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved