Taylor - Sister Virginia, GNSH
Formerly Sister Anne Virginia, 90, died on June 29, 2020 in the 73rd year of religious life. With the exception of four years as an elementary school teacher, her entire service was in the area of nursing as a Clinician and Educator. From 1985 - 2005, Sister Virginia served as a Nurse Practitioner, in the Erie County Health Department, after a year at the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center, Irving, NY. Sister previously served at D'Youville College as an Instructor in the School of Nursing, for 11 years. Early in her nursing career she was an OR Supervisor at AB Hepburn Hospital, in Ogdensburg, for four years, followed by two years, at Champlain Valley Hospital, Plattsburgh. In 1963 Sister volunteered to serve as a Nurse Clinician in Lima, Peru at St. Norbert's Parish. She returned to the United States in 1967 but returned to Peru in 1972, after earning an MSN/Nursing Education, to work in the Callao Barriadas for an additional two years. From 1976-79, Sister was a member of the nursing staff at the Medical Hospital of Pennsylvania. Maintaining her missionary spirit, she became a Nurse Practitioner at Mary Breckenridge Hospital, Kentucky Nursing Frontier Service, Hyden, KY. Sister Virginia earned a BS/Education and a BSN/RN from D'Youville College. Her MSN/Nursing Education was granted by Indiana University and a Geriatric Adult Nurse Practitioner degree from Miami University. Sister held nursing licenses in NY, PA, KY and FL, as well as Peru, SA. Awards included the Pi Lambda Theta, Sigma Theta Tau, Mayor of Miami Certificate of Merit and Key Council in Higher Education Certificate of Merit. Publications included articles in the Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Journal of Gerontological Nursing; Nursing 80 and Supervisor Nurse. Born in Buffalo, NY to Stephen and Virginia Devereaux Taylor on December 17, 1929, Sister Virginia is survived by her religious congregation, which she entered in 1947, after graduation from Holy Angels Academy. Sister was predeceased by her parents and sister, Shirley Darrell. Due to recent events, a Memorial Service will be held for Sister Virginia at a later time. Arrangements by BECK-GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart, 14500 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19116-1188 or at www.greynun.org
