LORKA - Walter A.

July 2, 2020 age 92 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 69 years to Anne Dorothy (nee Kaplewicz) Lorka; dearest father of Donna (Don) Scibilia, Kevin Lorka, Karen (Jay) Roll, Cindy (Andy) Territo, Kenneth Lorka, and predeceased by infant twins Sandra and Deborah; loving grandfather of the late Joseph Scibilia, Anthony (Amy) Scibilia, Jennifer (Chad) Schlifke, Christopher (Laura) Territo, Jacob Territo, Kimberly (Charles) Salamone and Jesse Roll; great-grandfather of Arianna and Roman; son of the late Michael and Clara (nee Hybicki) Lorka; brother of Leonard (Beverly) Lorka, Michael (late Patricia) Lorka, Mary Anne (David) Dommer, late Norbert (Betty) Lorka and the late Eugene (late Patricia) Lorka; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, July 8th from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) where funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:30 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Mr. Lorka was a proud US Marine and served in the Korean War, for 11 years was a Buffalo Fireman stationed at Doat and Bailey and retired as a Detective for the Cheektowaga Police Department in 1988 with 24 years of service. Flowers gratefully declined.







