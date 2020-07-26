1/1
Walter GILBERT
July 23, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Dorothy M. (nee Nadolny) Gilbert; loving father of Gary (Kathy) Gilbert, Sandra (Barry) Smith and the late Paul Gilbert; dear father-in-law of Deborah Gilbert; cherished grandfather of Michelle (Joshua) Snow, Kristin (Matthew) Ray, Katherine Gilbert and Michael Gilbert; adored great-grandfather of Amaya, Gavin, Landon, Allana and Brenna; caring brother of the late Roger (late Frances) Gilbert; dear brother-in-law of Donald Kimmer and the late Emily, Genevieve, Stanley, Daniel and Amy; also survived by nieces and nephews. Walter retired from General Mills after 38 years of service and was a member of the George F. Lamm American Legion Post 622. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Walter's name to the OLHC Grotto Restoration/Preservation Fund. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
