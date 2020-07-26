MONAHAN - Walter H.
March 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Valerie J. (Benner); loving father of Kelly (David) Frothingham and Michael (Rebecca) Monahan; dearest grandfather of Jacob, Molly and Liam. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID restrictions, Celebration of Life will be held when family and friends can gather safely. Walter served in the US Navy as a Petty Officer second class, member of the US Navy Marching Unit and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 20, Rochester, NY.