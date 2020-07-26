1/1
Walter H. MONAHAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONAHAN - Walter H.
March 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Valerie J. (Benner); loving father of Kelly (David) Frothingham and Michael (Rebecca) Monahan; dearest grandfather of Jacob, Molly and Liam. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Due to COVID restrictions, Celebration of Life will be held when family and friends can gather safely. Walter served in the US Navy as a Petty Officer second class, member of the US Navy Marching Unit and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 20, Rochester, NY. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved