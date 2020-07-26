1/1
Walter L. "Wally" JASKIER Jr.
JASKIER - Walter L. Jr. "Wally"
Of Cheektowaga, NY, July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Bracikowski) Jaskier; dear father of Kenneth (Susan), and Michael (Colleen) Jaskier; cherished grandfather of Dana and Cori; brother of Emily (late Hank) Malecki, the late Hank (Ginny), Alfred (late Frances), Marion, and Florence Jaskier; brother-in-law of Eugene (Alice), Robert, Mary Ann (late Gerald) Lewandowski, Christine (late Donald) Gronowski, Constance Czarnecki, Alfreda Jaracz, Diane (Edwin) Eckert, the late Henry Bracikowski, Stephen (Phyllis) Bracken, and Daniel (Sandra) Brothers; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Andrew's Church, Crocker and Reiman Sts., Sloan, NY, Tuesday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union St., Cheektowaga, NY, Monday 5-7 PM. Restrictions apply. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., American Cancer Society, or Meals on Wheels. Mr. Jaskier was a retiree of Westwood Pharmaceuticals.



Published in Buffalo News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
