PILC - Walter L. "Skeezix"
Of Castile, NY, formerly of Warsaw, died at his home August 8, 2020; the man that would do anything for anyone with overwhelming generosity and put anyone before himself. Walter retired from the NYS DOT. He was a member of St. Michael's Church where he held many positions and belonged to the choir. Walter volunteered for many organizations; was an avid gardener and traveler and enjoyed camping and get-togethers with family and friends. He was husband of 52 years to Marguerite "Bunny" Pilc; father of Clara (the late Kenneth Christie) (William Liberatore) Pilc, Timothy (Amanda) Pilc, Tricia (Blair) Wilson, Philip (Theresa) Pilc; grandfather of Devin (Taylor), Tristin (Bryan), Randy, Trevor (Marissa), Dustin (Cheyanna), Bryce, Zoe and Dakota; also survived by great-grandchildren. He was brother of Richard J. (late Shirley), The late Robert (late Lois), John (Norma), Joseph (Carol), Peter (Joann) and Paul (Linda) Pilc; also survived by many in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was a father figure, advocate and unconditional friend to many. He was liked and had a special bond with people from the moment they met. A burial and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Michael's Church, 16 North St., Warsaw, NY 14569 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Arrangements are being completed by Robinson & Hackemer Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences at www.robinsonandhackemer.com