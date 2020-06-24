Walter R. "Shorty" PIONTKOWSKI
PIONTKOWSKI - Walter R. â€œShortyâ€� Of Lancaster, June 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Magdlene (nee Gilmore); devoted father of Kim (Sandi), Karen (Chad) Fisher, Kevin (Sandy), Tanya (Greg) Offhaus and Tammie (Dave) Oliver; loving grandfather of Eugene, Dawnn, Dalton, Jesslyn, JoAnna, Jory, Kamryn and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Florence Krawczyk, Helen Wilczak, Ronald and late Edward; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Thursday 3-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Maryâ€™s Hill, Lancaster, Friday at 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Please understand that Face Masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 25% restrictions in the Funeral Home and Church will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Wally was an avid hunter, a member of Wood and Brook Sportsmanâ€™s Club and a retiree of Camellia meats with over 30 years of Service.


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
