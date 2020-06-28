MARSH - Wanda Branch
Departed this life June 22, 2020. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 genesee st., Buffalo, NY Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 3 PM-5 PM, where funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Departed this life June 22, 2020. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 genesee st., Buffalo, NY Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 3 PM-5 PM, where funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.