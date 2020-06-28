Wanda Branch MARSH
MARSH - Wanda Branch
Departed this life June 22, 2020. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 genesee st., Buffalo, NY Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 3 PM-5 PM, where funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY 14211
716-894-4888
