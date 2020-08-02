HARDING - Warren E.

Of Plantation, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, age 85, July 26 2020, beloved husband of Bridget C. (Agrillo); loving father of Mark (Renee), Michael (Susan), Cynthia M. (Loren) Bonville, Claudia M. Kollatz and Colette M. Harding; brother of the late Dolores Holzerland and the late Robert Harding; survived by sister Barbara Milks and brother John Harding, as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mr. Harding was a U.S. Navy veteran. He loved light houses and now his light shines eternal down on his family. He will be greatly missed. His remains will be interred at Elmlawn Cemetery at a later date.







