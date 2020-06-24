Warren "Whitey" HALL
HALL - Warren â€œWhiteyâ€� Of Clarence Center, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, son of the late John V. and Elin (Lundgrin) Hall; husband of the late Margaret Hall; father of The Rev. Gregory (Kathleen) Hall of Clarence; Beverly (Al) Zielinski of Clarence Center; grandfather of Rachel Hall (Mike) Lindeman; Ryan and Michael Zielinski; great-grandfather of Emma and Coleman Hall; brother of the late Bertil and Verner Hall and Milly Mullaney. Mr. Hall served in the US Air Force with the 28th Mission during WWII and worked for Kelley Construction for many years. He was a longtime volunteer for Brothers of Mercy. Funeral services will be for the family only, however it will be live streamed. You may watch service by going to www.clarpresby,com/worship/live-streaming-archive Saturday at 2 PM. Memorials, if desired, may be made in his memory to Clarence Presbyterian Church or to Bedford Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2020.
