CUTRONA - Wendy A.
(nee Castanza)
Of West Seneca, NY, August 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Michael C. Cutrona; dearest mother of Vincent M. (Christa) Cutrona, and Jodie McGuire; grandmother of Lauren, Emily, Grace, and Conner; daughter of the late Anthony and Rae (Stockman) Castanza; sister of Ralph (Cathy) Castanza, Dean Castanza, Dana (Steven) Kratz, and the late Judith (Richard) Zygmunt; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com