SCHULTZ - Wilfred M.Of South Wales, NY, June 29, 2020. Beloved brother of the late Marlene A. Schultz; son of the late Wilfred and Beatrice (Matthews) Schultz; cousin of Jeanette (Santos) Hernandez. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Murrysville, PA, at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, American Red Cross or your local SPCA. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences online at www.febrownsons.com