William A. "Bill" ROGERS
Rogers - William A. "Bill"
August 20, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband and best friend of Diane (nee Ebar) Rogers; devoted father of William (Marianne) Ralbovsky, Bethanne (Kevin) Friedman, Maria (Roger) Kaczmarek, and Michael (Michelle) Ralbovsky; loving brother of James Rogers, late Frank (Constance) Rogers, and late Shirley Davis; cherished "Papa Bear" of 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 10 - 11 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd., (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. Where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Please make online donations and condolences at
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 23, 2020.
