Rogers - William A. "Bill"
August 20, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband and best friend of Diane (nee Ebar) Rogers; devoted father of William (Marianne) Ralbovsky, Bethanne (Kevin) Friedman, Maria (Roger) Kaczmarek, and Michael (Michelle) Ralbovsky; loving brother of James Rogers, late Frank (Constance) Rogers, and late Shirley Davis; cherished "Papa Bear" of 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Saturday from 10 - 11 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd., (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. Where a memorial service will immediately follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Please make online donations and condolences