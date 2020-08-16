BARRY - William C., III "China"
Age 64, a lifelong resident of the City of Tonawanda, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Loving father of Adam Herrera, Jesse Herrera, Melissa (Joshua) Mee, and Kelsey (Drew) Eckman, grandfather of Evan and Emily Mee, and Luna Herrera; son of William C. and Juanita (nee Jarvis) Barry, II and brother of Debbie (David) Finn and Susan (Gary) Gleason; also survived by several nieces, nephews, and his special family at Stamps Bar in the City of Tonawanda. William had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles. Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation Gathering on Wednesday, August 19, from 4-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St., in the City of Tonawanda. Service will be private. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com
.