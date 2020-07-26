McCARTHY - William "Donn" and Barbara J. (nee Bajorek)
William "Donn" passed January 27, 2020. Barbara J. (nee Bajorek) passed
July 23, 2020. Loving parents of Bill (Abby) McCarthy of Arlington, VA, Timothy J. (Erin) McCarthy of Sleepy Hollow, NY, Molly (Bill Braungart) Ciocca, Julie, and Daniel McCarthy; survived by eight loving grandchildren. Donn is the brother of the late Dean (Kelly) McCarthy. Barbara is survived by her sister Nancy (Jerry) Okrzynski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in October at St. Mark RC Church. Memorials to WNY Alzheimer's Association
