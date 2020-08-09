1/1
William E. REIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REIN - William E.
Age 65, of Arcade, NY, died August 6, 2020. Beloved companion of Ellen George; brother of Noreen (Jack) VandePut, Jeanne (Dan) Freeman, Allene (late Paul) Wilcox, John (Marlene) Rein, Herb Rein and the late Thomas Rein; also survived by his sister-in-law: Joanne Rein and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Memorials may be made to Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Online condolences at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY 14009
(585) 492-2890
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved