REIN - William E.
Age 65, of Arcade, NY, died August 6, 2020. Beloved companion of Ellen George; brother of Noreen (Jack) VandePut, Jeanne (Dan) Freeman, Allene (late Paul) Wilcox, John (Marlene) Rein, Herb Rein and the late Thomas Rein; also survived by his sister-in-law: Joanne Rein and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 10 AM, at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Memorials may be made to Buffalo City Mission, 100 E. Tupper St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Online condolences at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com