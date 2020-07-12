RACKL - William F. "Bill" and Carol A. (nee Peronne)
William F. "Bill" was Heaven-sent April 11, 2020; ten days after his beloved wife Carol (Peronne) Rackl; loving father of Robert (Patricia) Rackl, Linda (Joey) Kelchlin; loving grandfather of Caroline Rackl; son of the late Frank E. and Margaret M. (Schall) Rackl; brother of Michael (mary) Rackl and the late Jane and Joan Rackl, Noreen (Rackl) Dakis and James (Alice) Rackl; brother-in-law of the late Betty (Peronne) Hansen, Shirley Peronne and Robert (Mary) Peronne; uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. William F. "Bill" was a U.S. Marine in the Korean War, wounded and decorated with two Purple Hearts with a Gold Star, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal-Korea. Bill was a member and color-guard of the U.S. Marine Niagara Frontier Detachment #239 and a Member of the American Legion Post #735. Our parents were loved by so many; the support and prayers have been overwhelming. Bill and Carol would have been married 65 years, on June 4, 2020, amazing!
Carol Rackl (nee Peronne) of Cheektowaga, NY, was Heaven-sent on April 1st, 2020; beloved wife of William "Bill" Rackl; wonderful mother of robert W. (Patricia) and Linda (Joey) Kelchlin; loving grandmother of caroline Rackl; daughter of the late Caroline Peronne (Fix) and Edward Peronne; sister of the late Betty (Peronne) Hansen, shirley Peronne and Robert (Mary) Peronne; sister-in-law of Michael (Mary) Rackl, and the late Jane Rackl, Joan Rackl, Noreen (Rackl) Dakis and James (Alice) Rackl; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Good and faithful friend to so many. Carol retired from Marine Midland after 30 years in Data Entry, but her most relished position was that of mother and grandmother. she loved children and there were no brighter stars in her life than her children and granddaughter. we would be remiss not to acknowledge the Thursday night bingo buddies. How she looked forward to those weekly visits!
Immediate family and immediate friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for both William and Carol, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, NY, Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10 AM. Inurnment to immediately follow at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 100 Seneca Creek Rd., West Seneca, NY. A Celebration of Life will be held at IIio DiPaolo's Restaurant, 3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face masks and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your support and understanding for all involved. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com