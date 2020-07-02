1/1
William F. "Bill" CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL - William F. "Bill"
June 30, 2020, husband of 52 years to Sharon (nee Hartnett) Campbell; loving father of Kathleen (Edward) Miller and Sean (Dawn) Campbell; cherished grandpa of Alena, Corbin, Bryce, Brendan, Rachel and Delaney; dear brother of the late John Campbell and James Paul Campbell; brother-in-law of Dolores Campbell, Michel Hartnett, Mary (Gary) Holzerland and the late Terrance Hartnett; survived by many loving nieces and nephews and their families. Bill was born in Glasgow, Scotland and immigrated here to the United States at the age of 8. He proudly served our country as a member of the United States Air Force. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Sunday, July 5, from 2-5 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia Church (2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150) on Monday, July 6, at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. New York State Unpausing Guidelines will be followed and we appreciate your patience if there is delayed entry to the Funeral Home based on 33% occupancy requirements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com



Published in Buffalo News from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
