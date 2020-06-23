William G. KEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEY - William G. Of Lakeview, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Arlene (nee Tonning) Key; survived by first cousin Mary Jane Key; also survived by numerous God children. Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 PM, LOOMIS OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St. Mr. Key was a member of the Western Star Lodge #1185 (Masonic Service 7:30 PM), Ismailia Temple and Buffalo Consistory. Interment services, private. Mr. Key was a proud Marine Corps Korean War veteran.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc.
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY 14075
(716) 649-5050
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved