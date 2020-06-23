KEY - William G. Of Lakeview, NY, June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 66 years to Arlene (nee Tonning) Key; survived by first cousin Mary Jane Key; also survived by numerous God children. Friends may call Thursday, 4-8 PM, LOOMIS OFFERS AND LOOMIS, INC., HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St. Mr. Key was a member of the Western Star Lodge #1185 (Masonic Service 7:30 PM), Ismailia Temple and Buffalo Consistory. Interment services, private. Mr. Key was a proud Marine Corps Korean War veteran.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.