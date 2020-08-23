McDOWELL - William H.
Of Lancaster, NY, August 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Donna Mae (Berg); loving father of Daniel (Angela) McDowell, Mary (James) Fleischman and Katie (Nick) Kaleta, Dearest grandfather of Janice (Nick) Stern, Lauren (Heinrich) Thomas, Joshua and Madison Fleischman. Great-grandfather of five. Brother of the late Marie (late Frank) Forkle; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL AND LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY, on Tuesday from 3-7 PM. With services being held at the Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 5461 Broadway, Wednesday morning at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com