CONNERS - William J., IV
Formerly of Buffalo, NY, July 25, 2020. Beloved father of Ryan J., Sean T. (Courtney) Conners, and the late Sara (Rich) Matthews; grandfather of Kyler, Brennan, Liam, Declan, Keara, and the late Sara; brother of Robert (Leah) Conners, Chrissy (Jeff) Jacobs, and Kelly (Chip) Youngblood; uncle of Lauren and Brenley Jacobs, Brett and Jarett Conners, William and Katie Youngblood. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.