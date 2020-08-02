1/
William J. CONNERS IV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNERS - William J., IV
Formerly of Buffalo, NY, July 25, 2020. Beloved father of Ryan J., Sean T. (Courtney) Conners, and the late Sara (Rich) Matthews; grandfather of Kyler, Brennan, Liam, Declan, Keara, and the late Sara; brother of Robert (Leah) Conners, Chrissy (Jeff) Jacobs, and Kelly (Chip) Youngblood; uncle of Lauren and Brenley Jacobs, Brett and Jarett Conners, William and Katie Youngblood. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY 14127
(716) 662-9321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved