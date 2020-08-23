DUSTIN - William J. "Bill"
Of Hamburg, entered into rest August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Annette Y. (nee Stoddard) Dustin; devoted father of Michelle (Daniel) Domico and Nicholas Dustin; cherished grandfather of Lynn (Christopher) Stefani, Bryn Dustin and the late Kaitlin Domico; GGB of Miles and Zander; loving son of the late James and Betty Dustin; dear brother of James Dustin, Sandra Anderson and the late Gerry Stoll and Richard Dustin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Military Honors, Wednesday, August 26, at 11 AM, at Lakeside Cemetery Mausoleum, 4810 Camp Rd., Hamburg, NY. Mr. Dustin was a Army veteran of the Vietnam War, stationed out of Fort Riley in Kansas, and a member of the American Legion Post #527. Bill was a wonderful artist with several murals throughout the Village of Hamburg and elsewhere. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com