Klein - William J., Sr.
William J. Klein, Sr., recently of Fort Pierce FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY, passed away of cancer quietly in his home on Aug 13, 2020. Born October 27, 1935 to Annabelle and Maurice Klein, he grew up on Winston Ave, North Buffalo with a full house of siblings: Marsha, (deceased) Richard (deceased), Bobbie (Klein) Holland, twin sister Peggy, Jimmy (deceased) and Ed (deceased). As a boy, he collected scrap metal for the war efforts. MacArthur and Eisenhower were his heroes. He attended School 66, Bennet High School, and University of Buffalo achieving a master's in education. From 1958-60, he served in the US Army launching Hercules missiles. He never worked a day in his life, rather he
had the joy of teaching physical education as 'Coach Klein' to two generations of South side Buffalo School students. Over his life, he had many affiliations, most notably: Port Colborne Golf and Country Club, Scottish Rite chanter, School Master's bowling league, Kenmore Presbyterian Church, and 25 years entertaining with the Amherst Glee Club. Many share fond memories of his antics in the annual Red Blazers Shows. He was married to Janet (McKinnon) Klein (deceased) for 29 years raising their three children: Patricia Ann (Klein) Misztal of Wainfleet, ON. Barbara Lynn
(Klein) Morris of Wenona, IL, and William J Klein. Jr of Geneva, FL He was married to Penelope J (Feinen) Klein for the past 31 years, helping to raise his adopted sons: Jeffery S and Jaime A Venning. He is survived by six grandchildren and eighteen grand-nieces and nephews. A Family Memorial will be held at his beloved Long Beach. To know him was to love him. Rest in peace and joy, our cherished Bill.
.