William J. McDonald Jr.
McDonald - William J., Jr.
Of Hamburg, NY, formerly of South Buffalo, NY, July 21, 2020; beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Hess) McDonald; loving father of Kathleen (Jerry) Woods, William J. (Felicia Perkins) McDonald III and Patrick (Kathleen) McDonald; devoted Papa to Patrick, Erin and Brian Woods, Heather, Jack and Grace McDonald. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 24, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church 4263 St. Francis Dr. Hamburg, NY 14075. FACE MASKS REQUIRED. No Prior Visitation. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Bill was an 82nd Airborne Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY, or Veterans One Stop Center 1280 Main St. Buffalo, NY 14209. vocwny.networkforgood.com. Please share your condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
