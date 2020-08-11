O'Mara - William J.
August 10, 2020 of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Katherine (nee Hughes). Dearest father of Mary Kay (Joseph) Foley, Parker (Danielle) and Timothy (Billie) O'Mara. Cherished grandfather of Lucy and Dena. There will be no prior visitation. Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at St. Christopher's RC Church. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date as well. Online condolences and updated service information can be found at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 11, 2020.