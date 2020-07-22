RAE - William J., Ph.d.
July 15, 2020, in his home in Kensington, Maryland, at the age of 90. Born in Buffalo September 3, 1929, to Daniel L. and Susanna Rae. He was the younger brother of Daniel J. Rae and Mary Agnes Burke, who predeceased him. Beloved husband of Esther Horan Rae; father of Barbara (Brian Kelleher), Michael (Tamar Henkin), Matthew (Honey Rae) and Leah; grandfather to Alexander Rae, Andrew Rae and Eleanor Rae Kelleher. A generous and compassionate mentor, teacher, colleague and friend. Uncle Bill to dozens of nieces and nephews. A 1950 graduate of Canisius College, he received a Ph.D. in Aeronautical Engineering at Cornell University in 1960. For 30 years he was a research scientist and engineer at Cornell Aeronautical Laboratory and its successor entities, including Calspan. From 1983 to 2002 he was a Professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at SUNY-Buffalo. Honored as SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor in 2000, and retired in 2002. Inducted into the Niagara Frontier Aviation & Space Hall of Fame in 2016. Served on the boards of HOME (Housing Opportunities Made Equal), Medaille College, Christ the King Seminary and the Catholic Campus Ministry Foundation, and as a member of the Diocesan Pastoral Council of the Diocese of Buffalo. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Information about a memorial observance will be posted at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
and condolences may be offered online. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kensington Park Employee Appreciation Fund, Attn: Letty Diai, 3620 Littledale Road, Kensington, MD 20895; or Newman Center, University at Buffalo, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst, NY 14228.