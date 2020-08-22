1/1
William J. WALTERS
WALTERS - William J.
Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY, April 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Suzanne Maria (O'Grady) Walters; dearest father of William J. (late Gladys) Walters, III, (AKA "Trey" & "Jake"), Marc A. (Cici) Walters, Mary Gretchen (Gary) Ebert, Maria J. (Fred) Kubus, Mary Margaret (Dennis) Bringhurst, Anne E. (late Kevin) Watson, Scott A. Walters, Heidi A. Meyer and Mary Katherine Walters; also survived by 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; son of the late William H. and Helen F. (Sullivan) Walters; brother of the late James H. (Joyce) Walters and the late Mary (late John) Siener; also survived by many nieces and nephews; loving companion of Merilyn Edmiston. All are invited to a Memorial Mass Monday, August 24th, at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda, at 11:00 AM. Social Distancing and Face Masks are required. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Mr. Walters was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran of WWII, V.F.W. member, and retired Captain of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department. "Bill" was also an exempt member of the Brighton Volunteer Fire Company. Memorial Contributions in Bill's name, may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com



Published in Buffalo News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi RC Church
Funeral services provided by
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY 14217-1713
(716) 873-4774
