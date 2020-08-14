Singleton - William James

November 9, 1926 -

July 26, 2020. William Singleton lived a life of adventure where no challenge was too great. Following his service in the army in WWII and Korea he returned to the states to begin a family. He had a natural aptitude towards building and creating in addition to being able to fix anything. With a generous spirit and abundant talent he was always eager to lend a hand to whomever needed help. In addition to enjoying golfing, sailing, and cross-country traveling he discovered his artistic ability later in life. His exceptional ability in pencil, pen, and ink was quickly recognized by his instructor who invited him to join a class at Kennesaw State University. He soon impressed the college's leadership which resulted in a teaching position. He enjoyed cultivating other's passion for art into his 80's and earned recognition as Teacher of the Year. His easy spirit and enthusiasm was an inspiration to all. Loving husband of Joan (deceased), beloved father of Scott, Diane (Clancy) and Janet (Ash). Cherished grandfather of Heather (Llaneza), Victoria (Drees), Jillian (Wright), Corie (Blausey), Amanda (Ash), Heather (Ash) and five great- grandchildren.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store