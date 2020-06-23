SEIFERT - William L. June 20, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Josephine K. Seifert. Father of Gary, George, Anthony (Michelle) and the late William and James Seifert. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Brother of the late George Seifert, Elizabeth Metzen and Mary Ellen Sinclair. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 A.M. at St. Stephenâ€™s Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.