William L. SEIFERT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEIFERT - William L. June 20, 2020, of Grand Island. Husband of the late Josephine K. Seifert. Father of Gary, George, Anthony (Michelle) and the late William and James Seifert. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Brother of the late George Seifert, Elizabeth Metzen and Mary Ellen Sinclair. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday at 10 A.M. at St. Stephenâ€™s Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved