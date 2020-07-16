STAUFFER - William L., II
Of North Tonawanda, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Niagara Hospice, Lockport. William was born October 5, 1938 in Falls Creek, PA to the late Rena (nee Davis) and William L. Stauffer I. Bill was a Sharp Shooter in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. He attended Erie Community College for Surveying and worked as a Surveyor for some time, then as a Supervisor for City Fence for over 30 years until retiring. Bill enjoyed his woodshop, garden, being outdoors and spending time with his family. Beloved husband of 31 years to Irene (nee Zukowski) Stauffer; dearest father to Kimberly (Charles) Miller, Ross (Melissa) Stauffer and the late William (Colleen) Stauffer and stepfather to Michelle (Scott) Peace, Brian (Tonda) Wesolowski and the late stepdaughter Theresa (Michael) Phillips and stepson the late Richard (Joanne) Wesolowski; proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dear brother of Ken (Sharon) Stauffer, Lorraine West and Doris Pleace; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will be present to greet relatives and friends FRIDAY, July 17, from 4-7 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, (692-0271). Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers graciously declined. Memorial gifts may be made in William's honor to the American Cancer Society
. Please be aware that face coverings and 6 ft. separation are required at all times.